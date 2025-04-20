CM Felicitates Christian Community On Easter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended Easter greetings to Christian community on Sunday
He said that the Christian community celebrated Easter with great devotion and respect.
Murad said that Easter taught us about mutual love and respect for each other.
'We have great respect for minorities', he added.
The Chief Minister said that the Christian community had played a key role in the development of Pakistan.
Only through mutual love and devotion the country could be put on the path to development, he said adding that all minorities in the country enjoyed religious rights and freedom.
