CM Felicitates CPNE Office-bearers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended felicitations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
In her felicitation message, the CM congratulated newly elected CPNE President Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijaz-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Vice President Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers.
The Chief Minister said the CPNE holds a pivotal role in the media industry and its performed its journalistic responsibilities by always taking into account national interests. "Newspapers are deemed authentic and reliable with regard to news even to date. It is earnestly hoped that the newly elected CPNE office-bearers will play their vigorous role in the progress and promotion of the media industry," she added.
