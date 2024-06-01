Open Menu

CM Felicitates CPNE Office-bearers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

CM felicitates CPNE office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended felicitations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In her felicitation message, the CM congratulated newly elected CPNE President Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijaz-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Anwar Sajdi, Vice President Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers.

The Chief Minister said the CPNE holds a pivotal role in the media industry and its performed its journalistic responsibilities by always taking into account national interests. "Newspapers are deemed authentic and reliable with regard to news even to date. It is earnestly hoped that the newly elected CPNE office-bearers will play their vigorous role in the progress and promotion of the media industry," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Progress Media Industry

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

26 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

49 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

3 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

5 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

9 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan