CM felicitates cricket team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) “The brilliant victory in the ODI series against South Africa is a moment of joy and pride for the entire nation,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while congratulating the Pakistan cricket team on winning the ODI series against South Africa.

She added,”The determination, hard work, and unity shown by the Team Green is commendable. Hopefully, the national cricket team will continue its winning streak.”