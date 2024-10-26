Open Menu

CM Felicitates Cricket Team On Victory Against England

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan cricket team for their historic victory in the Test series against England.

In a statement, she praised the team's outstanding performance, highlighting the exceptional bowling efforts of players like Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

CM Maryam Nawaz commended Saud Shakeel for his responsible batting, stating that his contributions were crucial to the team's success. She noted the impressive teamwork displayed throughout the series, emphasizing that the unity and collaboration among the players were key to their achievement.

The CM expressed that the entire nation is celebrating this historic win, reflecting the pride and joy felt across Pakistan. She emphasized the importance of supporting and encouraging the team as they continue to make the country proud on the international level.

