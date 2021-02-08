CM felicitates cricket team over its success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the cricket team over its success in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa.

In a message issued on Monday, the CM said the players clean-swept the series by exhibiting a wonderful game.

Muhammad Rizwan's batting and Hassan Ali's bowling played an important role in Pakistan's success, he said.

The cricket enthusiasts enjoyed a good play of cricket and it is hoped that the national team will also display wonderful performance in T20 matches, concluded the CM.