CM Felicitates Cricket Team Over Its Success

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM felicitates cricket team over its success

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the cricket team over its success in Rawalpindi test match against South Africa.

In a message issued on Monday, the CM said the players clean-swept the series by exhibiting a wonderful game.

Muhammad Rizwan's batting and Hassan Ali's bowling played an important role in Pakistan's success, he said.

The cricket enthusiasts enjoyed a good play of cricket and it is hoped that the national team will also display wonderful performance in T20 matches, concluded the CM.

Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi South Africa Usman Buzdar

More Stories From Pakistan

