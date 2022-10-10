CM felicitates departments over Eid Milad arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed satisfaction over the best arrangements for celebrations of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi and congratulated the administration, police and law-enforcement agencies in this regard.

He appreciated the performance of the cabinet committee on law and order.

Due to foolproof arrangements of the Punjab government, the celebrations were held in a peaceful environment throughout the province, he said and noted that untiring efforts were made to maintain atmosphere of peace and harmony.

The line departments performed their duties diligently to protect the life and property of people, he said. The way the departments worked as a team was commendable, he added. "We will have to work with the same determination in future to protect the life and properties of people," he added.