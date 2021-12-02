CM felicitates Dunya News on 13th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to Mian Amir Mahmood and his team on the 13th anniversary of Dunya news tv.

Dunya News channel has achieved numerous successes in a short span of time and is working to give information to the viewers, he maintained.

The journey that started 13 years ago is continuing successfully and Dunya News is at the forefront of delivering authentic information to the people, he stated. Dunya News has made its place in the public through responsible journalism, the CM added.