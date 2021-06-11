UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitates Federal Govt For Presenting Balanced, Public-friendly Budget

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:17 PM

CM felicitates federal govt for presenting balanced, public-friendly budget

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and their team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and their team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly budget.

Economic team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced long-lasting measures for composite development in the country and the budgetary announcements would further strengthen the economy, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition behaved in an uncivilized manner as it had nothing left to criticise. No better budget could be presented in this situation, he maintained.

The common man had been provided facilities and the poor had not been burdened, he said and added that the Federal budget would pave the way for economic development.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Budget Man Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Govt took sufficient measures to stabilize economy ..

16 seconds ago

Corona Vaccination Center inaugurated at BHU Jam s ..

18 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 organizes mock exercise to avert flood ..

20 seconds ago

Punjab University CAD organizes seminar on art pro ..

21 seconds ago

Budget shows solving people's problems govt priori ..

12 minutes ago

UN rights chief warns of imminent further bloodshe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.