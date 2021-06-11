CM felicitates federal govt for presenting balanced, public-friendly budget

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and their team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen and their team for presenting a balanced and public-friendly budget.

Economic team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced long-lasting measures for composite development in the country and the budgetary announcements would further strengthen the economy, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition behaved in an uncivilized manner as it had nothing left to criticise. No better budget could be presented in this situation, he maintained.

The common man had been provided facilities and the poor had not been burdened, he said and added that the Federal budget would pave the way for economic development.