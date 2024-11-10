CM felicitates green shirts over victory against Australia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan national cricket team over their remarkable victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

This victory, achieved after 22 years, marks a historic achievement for the team, as they defeated the Australian side on their home ground.

In her message, the CM praised the efforts of the team, stating that they had made history by defeating the Kangaroos on their own turf. She expressed her pride in the team’s performance, emphasizing that their success was a testament to their dedication and hard work.

The CM acknowledged the collective effort of the players and coaching staff, offering them her heartfelt congratulations. "The Shaheens have made the nation proud by defeating Australia in their own backyard, and this victory will be remembered in the annals of cricket history," she said.