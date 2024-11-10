CM Felicitates Green Shirts Over Victory Against Australia
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan national cricket team over their remarkable victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.
This victory, achieved after 22 years, marks a historic achievement for the team, as they defeated the Australian side on their home ground.
In her message, the CM praised the efforts of the team, stating that they had made history by defeating the Kangaroos on their own turf. She expressed her pride in the team’s performance, emphasizing that their success was a testament to their dedication and hard work.
The CM acknowledged the collective effort of the players and coaching staff, offering them her heartfelt congratulations. "The Shaheens have made the nation proud by defeating Australia in their own backyard, and this victory will be remembered in the annals of cricket history," she said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strict security provided at churches34 seconds ago
-
Experts highlight SBC strategies as key to sustainable healthcare at 14th Public Health Conference10 minutes ago
-
DG EPA stresses importance of combating dust pollution, advises face masks to combat smog10 minutes ago
-
Dental doctor shots dead two brother in Lakki10 minutes ago
-
Two food outlets on Murree Road imposes fine over cleanliness violations10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on Sunday Market prices, six arrested11 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects security of PTS11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi and CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about health of injured in railway ..20 minutes ago
-
FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Wednesday20 minutes ago
-
Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution20 minutes ago
-
Renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered20 minutes ago
-
Non-functional computer labs in schools hinder digital education21 minutes ago