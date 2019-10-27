UrduPoint.com
CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Dewali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

CM felicitates Hindu community on Dewali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while felicitating Hindu community on Dewali festival on Sunday said that we equally participated in the festivities of Hindu community.

CM said that participation in each others celebrations increases love, brotherhood and tolerance.

"Dewali festival gives us an opportunity to reiterate that we should promote religious harmony", he stressed.

All citizens have equal rights in New Pakistan and Hindu community residing in Pakistan had played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

"If we participate in each other festivities then it will give widespread message of brotherhood and peace", he concluded.

