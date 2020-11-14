UrduPoint.com
CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Diwali

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

CM felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulating the Hindu Community in Pakistan on Diwali, said that participating in the festivals of other communities was the culture and tradition of Punjab.

He said that Hindus and other minorities enjoyed equal rights in Punjab.

He further maintained that equal opportunities in education were being provided to minorities in the province.

Giving respect to minorities and treating them in a better manner was hallmark of islam, he said and addedthat every citizen belonging to minorities had equal rights and constitutional cover in Punjab. He said the Punjab government was providing substantial funds to the Hindus community and other minorities.

Participating in each others festivals promotes harmony and brotherhood, he added.

