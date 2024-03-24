Open Menu

CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi here on Sunday.

He said that Holi was a festival of colours on the arrival of spring with a message of joy and peace, according to a CM House communique.

Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan People's Party had always talked about protecting the rights of minorities. He said that the minorities across the country, including Sindh, had freedom to perform their rituals.

He said that the Hindu community had a major role in the development of the country.

The CM said, our government is providing all facilities to the minority community in every field of life.

He said that the Sindh government had released all allowances including pension to all Hindu employees before Holi.

He further said that Minority Day was an acknowledgment that the Hindu community was living peacefully and prosperously in the country and had a role to play in the development of the country.

