CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi here on Sunday.
He said that Holi was a festival of colours on the arrival of spring with a message of joy and peace, according to a CM House communique.
Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan People's Party had always talked about protecting the rights of minorities. He said that the minorities across the country, including Sindh, had freedom to perform their rituals.
He said that the Hindu community had a major role in the development of the country.
The CM said, our government is providing all facilities to the minority community in every field of life.
He said that the Sindh government had released all allowances including pension to all Hindu employees before Holi.
He further said that Minority Day was an acknowledgment that the Hindu community was living peacefully and prosperously in the country and had a role to play in the development of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-126 seconds ago
-
Cleanliness work in 325 villages in progress9 seconds ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical, mental health of PWDs20 minutes ago
-
Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers40 minutes ago
-
Trend of iftar parties witnesses rise in second Ashra of Ramazan40 minutes ago
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes50 minutes ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders50 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people struggling for UN-pledged right to self-determination50 minutes ago
-
Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Budgam50 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 kg of adulterated tea1 hour ago
-
One mln saplings to be planted in Rwp district under spring plantation drive 20241 hour ago