CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday conveyed his warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi festival.
In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and well-being of the Hindu community residing in the country, particularly in Sindh.
Holi is widely celebrated as the festival of colors, which signifies love and affection, and provides a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, he added.
The CM Pakistan People's Party always raise voice for protection of the rights of minorities.
He said the non Muslims were enjoying complete freedom for observance of their religious rituals in Sindh and the country.
Syed Murad Shah said Hindu community was performing it's major role for the development and prosperity of the country.
The provincial government was providing all required facilities to the minorities, Shah said and added that all Hindu employees were paid full salary and pension in advance due their religious festival by Sindh Government.
He said the celebration of this day (Holi) here is recognition of the fact that Hindu community was living here in peace and prosperity and plays role for the development of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five held with contraband6 minutes ago
-
Six held with 288 kites6 minutes ago
-
Five held for doing wheelie6 minutes ago
-
FGEHA launches operations against illegal construction in G-1215 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness work in 325 villages in progress16 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Hindu community on Holi16 minutes ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical, mental health of PWDs36 minutes ago
-
Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers55 minutes ago
-
Trend of iftar parties witnesses rise in second Ashra of Ramazan55 minutes ago
-
UN and UNSC play crucial role in promoting peace, resolving disputes1 hour ago
-
Firing incident kill 6 persons, other six critically injured1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders1 hour ago