CM Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday conveyed his warm greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Holi festival.

In his message, the CM expressed his heartfelt wishes for the happiness and well-being of the Hindu community residing in the country, particularly in Sindh.

Holi is widely celebrated as the festival of colors, which signifies love and affection, and provides a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, he added.

The CM Pakistan People's Party always raise voice for protection of the rights of minorities.

He said the non Muslims were enjoying complete freedom for observance of their religious rituals in Sindh and the country.

Syed Murad Shah said Hindu community was performing it's major role for the development and prosperity of the country.

The provincial government was providing all required facilities to the minorities, Shah said and added that all Hindu employees were paid full salary and pension in advance due their religious festival by Sindh Government.

He said the celebration of this day (Holi) here is recognition of the fact that Hindu community was living here in peace and prosperity and plays role for the development of the country.

