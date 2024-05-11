Open Menu

CM Felicitates Hockey Team On Winning Silver Medal

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has felicitated the Pakistan hockey team on wining the silver medal in Azlan Shah Tournament 2024, saying the hockey team has won the hearts of the nation.

In a statement, the CM said that the Pakistan hockey team showed a nice performance against the Japanese hockey team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament final match.

Maryam Nawaz acknowledged that every Pakistani hockey player displayed an excellent performance in the final match, saying that Pakistan hockey team deserves congratulations on winning silver medal in the Azlan Shah Tournament.

