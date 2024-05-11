CM Felicitates Hockey Team On Winning Silver Medal
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has felicitated the Pakistan hockey team on wining the silver medal in Azlan Shah Tournament 2024, saying the hockey team has won the hearts of the nation.
In a statement, the CM said that the Pakistan hockey team showed a nice performance against the Japanese hockey team in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament final match.
Maryam Nawaz acknowledged that every Pakistani hockey player displayed an excellent performance in the final match, saying that Pakistan hockey team deserves congratulations on winning silver medal in the Azlan Shah Tournament.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in garments factory11 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police nabs ‘Jehanzaib Gang’21 minutes ago
-
DIG Police issues report of ongoing operations against robbers, criminals, drug dealers30 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates National Hockey Team’s performance30 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed, 35 officials injured in clashes with protesters: AJK government31 minutes ago
-
Innovative strategy introduced for revenue generation: DG31 minutes ago
-
Warm welcome will be given to hockey team; Rana Mashhood41 minutes ago
-
Police officers awarded commendation certificates for outstanding performance50 minutes ago
-
Minister pushes for completion of healthcare revamp projects51 minutes ago
-
Health minister says 70 more ACs being installed at Children's Hospital1 hour ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crime apprehended1 hour ago
-
Task Force demolishes site offices of illegal housing society1 hour ago