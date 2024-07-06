Open Menu

CM Felicitates Iranian President

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CM felicitates Iranian President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Mr Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly-elected President of Islamic Republic of Iran.

In her message, the CM expressed her best wishes for his success, saying that the newly-elected Iranian President will bring more warmth in Pak-Iran relations.

The CM said that it is expected that President Masoud Pezeshkian will play an active role in taking the social and economic relations of Pakistan and Iran to new heights.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Iran Punjab Best

