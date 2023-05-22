CM felicitates LG representatives on oath taking ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated newly elected representatives of local government (LG) on their oath-taking ceremony here on Monday.

He said LG representatives would work for their constituencies beyond politics.

The Chief Minister said today was the day of strengthening of democratic institutions.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon hand over powers to the elected representatives after completing the LG elections.

He urged the ECP to fill up LG reserved seats at the earliest so the representatives could start their work.