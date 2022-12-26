UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Line Depts For Maintaining Peace On Dec 25

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:00 PM

CM felicitates line depts for maintaining peace on Dec 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the cabinet committee on law and order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for the best security arrangements on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

In a media statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that line departments deserve accolades for their role in protecting the life and property of the people. With the grace of Allah Almighty and the effective measures of the Punjab government, both celebrations were held in a peaceful atmosphere across the province, he added.

He said that the Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and perfect environment and wonderful arrangements were also made for Quaid Day celebrations, for which, he felicitated the line departments. Similarly, cabinet committee members performed the responsibility of establishing peace by maintaining a coordinated liaison with line departments; he said and maintained that the way departments worked, as a team, was commendable. "We have to continue working with the same zeal for maintaining peace in the country" he added.

