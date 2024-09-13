CM Felicitates Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed On Winning NA Seat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the PPP candidate for the NA 171 by-election seat Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on his win, here on Friday.
He said that Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed's success was a sign of the people's trust in the Pakistan People's Party and his leadership.
He also felicitated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and office bearers and Jiyaals of South Punjab on the success.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian Lehri being observed1 minute ago
-
Buner administration assures to complete land acquisition for marble city in two months41 minutes ago
-
Enraged driver rams vehicle into traffic police officials51 minutes ago
-
Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region51 minutes ago
-
Govt promoting regional sports: CM aide51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses on promotion of industrialization for jobs creation1 hour ago
-
DC imposes ban on illegal boating in dams, rivers2 hours ago
-
Ayesha Raza vows to leave no stone unturned in polio fight, urges parents to cooperate2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 602 kg drugs; arrests two accused2 hours ago
-
CPEC-II to feature multidimensional corridor aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es: Envoy2 hours ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed2 hours ago
-
'Legal reforms' vital for country's progress: Barrister Aqeel2 hours ago