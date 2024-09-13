Open Menu

CM Felicitates Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed On Winning NA Seat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the PPP candidate for the NA 171 by-election seat Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on his win, here on Friday.

He said that Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed's success was a sign of the people's trust in the Pakistan People's Party and his leadership.

He also felicitated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and office bearers and Jiyaals of South Punjab on the success.

