CM Felicitates Mark Carney On Election Victory In Canada
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Mark Carney of the Liberal Party of Canada on his recent election victory.
In a message shared on the social media platform ‘X’, she conveyed her best wishes to Mark Carney, expressing hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada will grow even stronger under his leadership.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India’s narrative fails, Pakistan will respond unitedly to aggression: Barrister Gohar6 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Mark Carney on election victory in Canada6 minutes ago
-
Pak nation, armed forces fully prepared to defend every inch of Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Teacher shortage at Jarral girls high school triggers public protest6 minutes ago
-
KP CM denounces speculation over minerals bill, affirms no compromise on provincial autonomy16 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander Peshawar meets elders, ulema of Tank, D I Khan16 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred, health official injured in Charsadda Firing26 minutes ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BVH36 minutes ago
-
Indian baseless allegations exposed: Azma Bukhari36 minutes ago
-
DC inspects examination centre36 minutes ago
-
Saif-ul-Muluk reopens for tourists after six months36 minutes ago
-
DC inspects campaign under Suthra Punjab initiative36 minutes ago