CM felicitates Mark Carney on election victory in Canada

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended her heartfelt congratulations to Mark Carney of the Liberal Party of Canada on his recent election victory.

In a message shared on the social media platform ‘X’, she conveyed her best wishes to Mark Carney, expressing hope that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada will grow even stronger under his leadership.