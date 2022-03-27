CM felicitates MPs, party leaders over successful rally

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed his gratitude to the people of Kamalia over conduct of a successful PTI public rally in Kamalia.

In his statement issued here, he said that the people of Kamalia also expressed their heartfelt love for their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan by attending the rally in great numbers.

Buzdar termed the PTI rally in Kamalia a historic one, adding that a large gathering of masses reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The CM thanked masses for extending their wholehearted support and acknowledgement for the PTI in the public rally. Usman Buzdar also thanked the PTI parliamentarians, ticket holders and workers for holding a successful rally in Kamalia.

The chief minister emphasised that PM Imran Khan, by doing public politics, outmanoeuvred and outplayed his opponents in the field of politics. He added that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and would remain so under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.