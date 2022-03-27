UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates MPs, Party Leaders Over Successful Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

CM felicitates MPs, party leaders over successful rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed his gratitude to the people of Kamalia over conduct of a successful PTI public rally in Kamalia.

In his statement issued here, he said that the people of Kamalia also expressed their heartfelt love for their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan by attending the rally in great numbers.

Buzdar termed the PTI rally in Kamalia a historic one, adding that a large gathering of masses reposed their complete trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The CM thanked masses for extending their wholehearted support and acknowledgement for the PTI in the public rally. Usman Buzdar also thanked the PTI parliamentarians, ticket holders and workers for holding a successful rally in Kamalia.

The chief minister emphasised that PM Imran Khan, by doing public politics, outmanoeuvred and outplayed his opponents in the field of politics. He added that the PTI was the most popular political party in the country and would remain so under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Kamalia Sunday Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

18 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

18 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>