CM felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

In his message on Eid Miladun-Nabi, the CM said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the chieftain of all Prophets, adding that Allah Almighty had sent him as a mercy to the entire universe.

Parvez Elahi said that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had made the Arabs, immersed in the darkness of ignorance, a civilised nation. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave an ideal social and economic system in a short period of time which is a beacon for the whole world, he said and asserted that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented a complete code of human rights on the occasion of his farewell sermon (Hijjatul Wida), and he had established a great tradition by forgiving his enemies on the conquest of Makkah.

The CM said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was the first in the world, who gave rights to women and minorities.

The life of the Holy Prophet is a complete code of life for the entire mankind and he is the Messenger of Peace. Today, the world is suffering from insecurity, immorality, moral and social decay and the cause of all these evils is distance from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said and cited that world can become a cradle of peace and harmony only by following in the footprint of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The practical requirement of love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is to follow his life and orders, he remarked.

Parvez Elahi said, "Today, we have to reiterate our commitment that we will try our best to live our lives according to the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

On the occasion of this blessed day, we pray that Allah Almighty forgives all our shortcomings and blesses us with the intercession of the benefactor of humanity, Holy Prophet (PBUH).