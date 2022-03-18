UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Shab-e-Barat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

He said it is the greatest night and is of forgiveness.

He said we should make a commitment to Allah almighty for good deeds.

