CM Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Shab-e-Barat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 08:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
He said it is the greatest night and is of forgiveness.
He said we should make a commitment to Allah almighty for good deeds.