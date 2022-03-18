CM felicitates Muslim Ummah on Shab-e-Barat

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

He said it is the greatest night and is of forgiveness.

He said we should make a commitment to Allah almighty for good deeds.