CM felicitates Muslims on Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Muslim Ummah on the blissful start of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued, the chief minister said that holy month of Ramazan brings the message of joy and blessings as this month provides an opportunity of self accountability and tolerance. He said, "We should take care less privileged around during the holy month."The chief minister said that Punjab government has announced Ramazan package worth approximately eight billion rupees for providing relief to the people of the province as more than 300 Ramazan bazaars have been set up throughout the province.

A subsidy of approximately 4 billion rupees would be given for providing flour at subsidized rate and 10 kg bag of flour would be available in Ramazan bazaar with a subsidy of 100 rupees from market rate. Whereas sugar, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, chicken, eggs and vegetables would also be available in Ramazan bazaars at affordable rate.