UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitates Nation On 73rd Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

CM felicitates nation on 73rd Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitating the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, has remarked that Pakistan was a gift and blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.

In his message, Usman Buzdar complimented that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had done a great job for the Muslims of the sub-continent by giving them a separate homeland. He praised that there was no splendid country across the globe like Pakistan.

He emphasized that everyone have to recognize the importance and value of having an independent country, adding Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel of each other and cannot be parted away. He underscored that the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) will complement the existence of Pakistan.

India by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir had given proof of its traditional indelible cunningness, he deplored. The Chief Minister illustrated that every conscientious person has outrightly rejected the controversial and condemnable action of India in the valley as the people of IIOJK had lit the candle of freedom by shedding their precious blood.

He commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan by incorporating Jammu and Kashmir in its political map being illegally occupied had taken an audacious step. The whole nation salute the exemplary sacrifices being laid down by the people of IIOJK by embracing martyrdom in their struggle of freedom movement.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that the attainment of a separate homeland had been achieved by dint of hard work done by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also materialized the dream of Allama Iqbal.

He urged that every citizen of the country will have to perform his duties with honesty and devotion for elevating the stature of Pakistan.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistani nation would come out of every challenge victoriously.

The CM exhorted that every Pakistani should make vigorous endeavours for attaining the progress and prosperity for the homeland and pledged that he would continue to strive the whole of his life to elevate the position of homeland.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Job Jammu Progress Independence Muslim Blood Din Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamic New Year holiday for private sector announ ..

6 minutes ago

Freeze on annexation of Palestinian territories a ..

6 minutes ago

Joint statement of the United States, the State of ..

36 minutes ago

RAKTDA announces strong performance in initial rec ..

51 minutes ago

UAE underscores need for holistic approach to peac ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.