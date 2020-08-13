CM felicitates nation on 73rd Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitating the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, has remarked that Pakistan was a gift and blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.

In his message, Usman Buzdar complimented that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had done a great job for the Muslims of the sub-continent by giving them a separate homeland. He praised that there was no splendid country across the globe like Pakistan.

He emphasized that everyone have to recognize the importance and value of having an independent country, adding Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel of each other and cannot be parted away. He underscored that the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) will complement the existence of Pakistan.

India by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir had given proof of its traditional indelible cunningness, he deplored. The Chief Minister illustrated that every conscientious person has outrightly rejected the controversial and condemnable action of India in the valley as the people of IIOJK had lit the candle of freedom by shedding their precious blood.

He commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan by incorporating Jammu and Kashmir in its political map being illegally occupied had taken an audacious step. The whole nation salute the exemplary sacrifices being laid down by the people of IIOJK by embracing martyrdom in their struggle of freedom movement.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that the attainment of a separate homeland had been achieved by dint of hard work done by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also materialized the dream of Allama Iqbal.

He urged that every citizen of the country will have to perform his duties with honesty and devotion for elevating the stature of Pakistan.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistani nation would come out of every challenge victoriously.

The CM exhorted that every Pakistani should make vigorous endeavours for attaining the progress and prosperity for the homeland and pledged that he would continue to strive the whole of his life to elevate the position of homeland.