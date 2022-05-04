UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Nation On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday felicitates the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr.

In his message issued here, he said Eid-ul Fitr is a gift given by Allah Almighty and Eid happiness should not be limited to one's ownself only.

The chief minister said "We should also include the poor and helpless in the happiness of Eid", adding that this is the real philosophy and rejoice of Eid. He said "We should also remember those who laid down their precious lives for the sake of their homeland on this day.

CM reiterated that nation is standing by the martyrs families on this Eid occasion and express complete solidarity with them.

