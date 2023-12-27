CM felicitates nation on missile successful test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the nation on successful test of the Fateh-2 missile.

In his message, the CM said that the Pak Army, scientists and engineers deserve praise for successful experiment, adding that Pakistan had achieved another milestone in its defense capabilities.

Fateh-2 missile incorporates the latest technology and it would further strengthen Pakistan's defence capabilities, he added.