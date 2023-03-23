UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended his sincere felicitations to the nation in commemoration of Pakistan Day.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM acknowledged the historic significance of the day when the resolution for Pakistan was passed in 1940, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Minto Park in Lahore, amidst the resolute determination of thousands of people for freedom.

Pakistan Day serves as a solemn reminder of the unrelenting struggle and selfless sacrifices made by Muslims of the subcontinent towards attaining a separate homeland, he said and noted that the resolution for Pakistan united Muslims under a common objective and inspired them to give their blood, leave behind their homes and belongings, and light the torch of freedom.

The chief minister paid homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, who made unparalleled sacrifices to establish a proud national identity. He emphasized that their sacrifices demand that the nation strives to achieve national goals through the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. The Pakistani nation has consistently displayed remarkable unity in the face of adversity and has emerged stronger from difficult situations, he added. Pakistan is our proud identity, he said.

The CM pledged to safeguard the nation's cultural heritage and national character. He concluded by urging the nation to renew its commitment to the country on this momentous day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Resolute Muslim From Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

2 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

1 hour ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.