CM felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended his sincere felicitations to the nation in commemoration of Pakistan Day.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM acknowledged the historic significance of the day when the resolution for Pakistan was passed in 1940, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Minto Park in Lahore, amidst the resolute determination of thousands of people for freedom.

Pakistan Day serves as a solemn reminder of the unrelenting struggle and selfless sacrifices made by Muslims of the subcontinent towards attaining a separate homeland, he said and noted that the resolution for Pakistan united Muslims under a common objective and inspired them to give their blood, leave behind their homes and belongings, and light the torch of freedom.

The chief minister paid homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan, who made unparalleled sacrifices to establish a proud national identity. He emphasized that their sacrifices demand that the nation strives to achieve national goals through the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. The Pakistani nation has consistently displayed remarkable unity in the face of adversity and has emerged stronger from difficult situations, he added. Pakistan is our proud identity, he said.

The CM pledged to safeguard the nation's cultural heritage and national character. He concluded by urging the nation to renew its commitment to the country on this momentous day.