CM felicitates nation over missile test

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation over a successful test of guided missile Fatah-1.

In a statement issued here, the CM appreciated the efforts of the scientists and said that a successful test of 140-kilometre-long missile system would further strengthen the national defence.

Pakistan is a peaceful country but has the full capability to give a befitting reply to any aggression, he added.