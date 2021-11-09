CM felicitates national cricket team

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday extended congratulations to cricket team captain Babar Azam and other players including Muhammad Rizwan for setting various world records in the T20 World Cup

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the national team had brought home laurels with its performance, adding that the team would also achieve success against Australia in the semifinal.

He said that Muhammad Rizwan, who had scored the most runs in the Calendar year, was a valuable asset to the cricket team, adding that Shoaib Malik had proved that 'old is gold' by scoring a half-century off 18 balls against Scotland.

Usman Buzdar said that Muhammad Asif had emerged as a new hope for the cricket team, asserting that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had sent the batsmen of the opposing teams back to the pavilion with their excellent bowling. "The performance of national players has been excellent and the Pakistani team will certainly achieve success in the match against Australia in the semifinal," he added.