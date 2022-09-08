CM felicitates national cricket team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the Pakistan Cricket team over win and qualifying for the final of Asia Cup.

He stated that the success is always granted by displaying an excellent team work.

After winning against India the national cricket team players also presented a splendid sport against Afghanistan today, he added.

The CM expressed the hope that the national cricket team will win the Asia Cup final.