CM Felicitates Nazafreen Saigol On Becoming 1st Woman President Of APNS

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In her felicitation message on Saturday, she expressed her good wishes for Nazafreen Saigol on being elected as the APNS President, Sarmad Ali General Secretary and for all office-bearers.

Maryam said she would like to specially felicitate Nazafreen Saigol on being elected as a woman president for the first time in the history of APNS. Her election would symbolise the women empowerment in society, she added. The emergence of a woman leadership among the APNS organisation ushers in a substantial and significant change in society, the CM said.

The CM expressed her optimism that the newly-elected APNS office- bearers would play their vigorous role in promotion and progress of mass communication.

