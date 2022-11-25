UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates New COAS Asim Munir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM felicitates new COAS Asim Munir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as the chief of Army Staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

In his message, the CM expressed good wishes and said the both were highly competent and professional officers.

It was hoped that under the new leadership, the Pak army would continue its achievements further, he said.

Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CM said Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country.

The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa,adding that the armed forces rendered valuable services for the motherland.

Related Topics

Army Chief Minister Punjab General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

27 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

39 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.