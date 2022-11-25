CM felicitates new COAS Asim Munir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday congratulated Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as the chief of Army Staff and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

In his message, the CM expressed good wishes and said the both were highly competent and professional officers.

It was hoped that under the new leadership, the Pak army would continue its achievements further, he said.

Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the CM said Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country.

The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa,adding that the armed forces rendered valuable services for the motherland.