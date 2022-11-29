CM felicitates new COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi attended the change of command ceremony of the Pakistan Army at GHQ Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

He congratulated Gen. Syed Asim Munir on assuming the post of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and expressed good wishes for him, said a handout issued here.

"The new COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir is a professional and a very capable soldier," he said. It was a great honor for Gen. Syed Asim Munir to lead the 9th largest firepower army in the world, he added. He said that Gen. Syed Asim Munir had received the honor of commanding the best army in the world and under the leadership of the new Army Chief, the armed forces would further advance the journey of achievements.

The CM also paid tribute to the services of the outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that he played a historic role in ending terrorism and establishing peace. Under the leadership of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, armed forces rendered invaluable services in economic stabilization, diplomacy and natural disasters, he added. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa's unparalleled role for the country would always be remembered, he concluded.