CM felicitates new ERA body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected President Adnan Lodhi, General Secretary Mian Ali and other office-bearers on their victory in the elections of the Education Reporters Association (ERA).

The CM said that the role of education reporters could not be ignored in the betterment of the education sector. He added it was expected that the newly elected body would play an effective role in the welfare of the journalist community.