UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitates New LPC Body

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

CM felicitates new LPC body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message issued here on Monday, he hoped the newly elected president Arshad Ansariand other members would play an active role in solving the problems of journalist community.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Media Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

23 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs.100 to Rs113,450 per tola

9 seconds ago

Work on Peshawar Museum's building accelerated

9 minutes ago

South Korea Extends Ban on Flights From UK Amid Co ..

9 minutes ago

China's Inner Mongolia ensures safe drinking water ..

9 minutes ago

UK's Economic Outlook Bleaker Than Official Foreca ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.