CM felicitates new LPC body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message issued here on Monday, he hoped the newly elected president Arshad Ansariand other members would play an active role in solving the problems of journalist community.