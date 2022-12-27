UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates New LPC Office Bearers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former Federal minister Moonis Elahi have felicitated newly elected president Azam Chaudhry and other office bearers on their success in the Lahore Press Club elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi congratulated senior vice president Shadab Riaz, vice president Zaheer Babur, secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid, joint secretary Hasan Taimur Jakhar, treasurer Hafiz Faiz Ahmad and governing body members.

They hoped that the LPC body would burn the midnight oil to solve the problems of the media fraternity. They would live up to the trust that the journalist community has reposed, they said and hoped that the new LPC body would proactively work for the welfare of the journalist community.

