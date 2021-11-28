CM felicitates newly elected body of PUJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president of Punjab Union of Journalist (PUJ) Shahzad Hussain Butt, General Secretary Shahid Chaudhry and other officer-bearers and expressed good wishes for them.

In his message issued here, the CM expressed hope that the newly elected leadership of PUJ would continue to play its role for solving problems of the journalist community.

Usman Buzdar said that the PUJ had always raised its voice for the rights of journalists.