CM felicitates newly elected body of SHC Bar Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday congratulated the newly elected body of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Bar Association.

The Chief Minister hoped that the newly elected body would work to resolve the problems of lawyers and play its role in the provision of justice.

He felicitated Shahab Sarki, Shazia Tasleem, Mohammad Umar Soomro, Irshad Ahmed Shaikh, Dur Mohammad Shah and Humaira Nadeem Rana on their win.