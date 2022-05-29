UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Newly Elected CPNE

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 09:40 PM

CM felicitates newly elected CPNE

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has felicitated the newly elected office- bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors(CPNE) including its President Kazim Khan and Secretary General Amir Mehmood.

In his felicitation message, the CM congratulated the newly elected CPNE Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan as well as other office-bearers and expressed good wishes for them.

The CM underscored that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) believes in the freedom of speech adding that the importance of an independent and a responsible journalism in democracy is acknowledged in every respect.

He express the hope that the newly elected office-bearers would continue to play their positive role to resolve the problems of the media industry.

More Stories From Pakistan

