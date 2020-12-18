CM felicitates newly-elected LERA body

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Lahore Education Reporters Association (LERA).

In his message of felicitation, the CM expressed hope that the new body of the association would playits active role to highlight the steps taken for the promotion of education in the province.