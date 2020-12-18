UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Felicitates Newly-elected LERA Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

CM felicitates newly-elected LERA body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Lahore Education Reporters Association (LERA).

In his message of felicitation, the CM expressed hope that the new body of the association would playits active role to highlight the steps taken for the promotion of education in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

50 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

52 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

1 hour ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.