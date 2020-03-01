CM felicitates newly elected LHC Bar Association

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association for winning elections.

Usman Buzdar expressed his good wishes for the newly elected President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Vice President Barrister Saeed Nagra, Secretary Haroon Dogal and Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria.

CM hoped that newly elected office-bearers would play their effective role with regard to ensuring welfare of the lawyers community and new leadershipwould fully utilize energies and efforts for resolving genuine problems of thelawyers community.