CM felicitates newly elected office-bearers of PFUJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday felicitates newly elected President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) GM Jamali, Secretary General Rana Muhammad Azeem and other office-bearers.

In his message, the chief minister expressed his good wishes for them and hoped that the newly elected office-bearers of PFUJ would utilize their utmost energies to resolve the problems of journalists community.

The chief minister vowed that the newly elected office-bearers would continue to play their effective role to resolve the problems of journalists community along with ensuring their well being.