CM felicitates newly elected office-bearers of CPNE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

The CM felicitated the newly elected CPNE President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mahmood, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Vice President Jabbar Khattak and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always promoted the freedom of speech.

He said the democracy could not be strong unless the freedom of press. He said that CPNE should play its part for the freedom of speech and strong democracy.