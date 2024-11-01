CM Felicitates Newly-elected PBA Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated newly elected Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).
She expressed best wishes for PBA Chairman Mian Amir Mehmood, Secretary General Shakeel Masood, Senior Vice President Salman Iqbal and other officials.
