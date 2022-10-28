UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates Newly Elected SCBA President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the newly elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zubairi

The CM expressed good wishes to Abid Zubairi on being elected as President SCBA. He expressed hoped that Abid Zubairi will play his role to resolve the problems of the lawyers community.

