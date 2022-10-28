CM felicitates newly elected SCBA President

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the newly elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zubairi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated the newly elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zubairi.

The CM expressed good wishes to Abid Zubairi on being elected as President SCBA. He expressed hoped that Abid Zubairi will play his role to resolve the problems of the lawyers community.