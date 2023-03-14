UrduPoint.com

CM Felicitates On 'Punjab Cultural Day'

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

CM felicitates on 'Punjab Cultural Day'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the people of the country especially the people of Punjab on the occasion of 'Punjab Cultural Day' being celebrated on Tuesday.

He said that the culture of Punjab was beautiful, full of emotions and gave the message of love to humanity.

The Chief Minister said that the culture highlighted the identification of the area and the uniqueness of the individual.

He said that Pakistan was a bouquet of different cultures.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Murad Ali Shah Love

Recent Stories

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Ve ..

UAE Regulations Lab issues licence for Electric Vertical takeoff and landing air ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

47 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

47 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

58 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

1 hour ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.