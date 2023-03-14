CM felicitates on 'Punjab Cultural Day'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the people of the country especially the people of Punjab on the occasion of 'Punjab Cultural Day' being celebrated on Tuesday.

He said that the culture of Punjab was beautiful, full of emotions and gave the message of love to humanity.

The Chief Minister said that the culture highlighted the identification of the area and the uniqueness of the individual.

He said that Pakistan was a bouquet of different cultures.