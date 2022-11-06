CM felicitates Pakistan cricket team

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitated the national cricket team for clinching their victory against Bangladesh in an important T20 World Cup match and qualifying for the semifinal.

In a message on Sunday, he said the cricket team displayed a brilliant performance in their match against Bangladesh.

He said that the national cricket team displayed their excellent abilities. "Prayers of the nation are with them," he said. He hoped that the Pakistan cricket team would win the T20 World Cup.

The CM congratulated the people of Pakistan also. He said the victory was the result of hard work, adding that four wickets obtained by Shaheen Shah Afridi played a pivotal role in securing the victory.