CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday congratulated the Pakistani Cricket team on its win against the Australian Cricket squad.

In his message, the CM said, 'Congratulations to all the players of the national cricket team and the people.

' He said that Pakistan's victory over the Australian cricket team was a matter of happiness.

He said that the Pakistan Cricket team achieved great success in Australia. He further said that the players demonstrated the best game.