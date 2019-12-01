CM felicitates Pakistani British boxer

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated Pakistani British boxer Hamza Sheraz on winning the title of European Champion.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Hamza Sheraz by performing excellent skills and abilities, adding that whole Pakistani nation were rejoiced with the victory of Hamza Sheraz.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty bless Hamza Sheraz with more successes in future also.