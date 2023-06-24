Open Menu

CM Felicitates Pakistani Players For Winning Gold Medal

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 08:50 PM

CM felicitates Pakistani players for winning gold medal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir on winning gold medal in badminton in the Special Olympics World Games, Germany 2023.

In his felicitation message on Saturday, he stated that Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir by winning a gold medal in the badminton doubles competition have brightened the name of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi extolled that daughters of the nation have raised aloft green national flag on which the whole nation takes pride in the abilities of Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir. He remarked that the victory of Naheen Khan and Faiza Nasir was the triumph of Pakistan.

